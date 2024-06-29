AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957. 25.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $9.66 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $420.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

