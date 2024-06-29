AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives C$10.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$8.45 on Monday. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$134,480.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,629. 18.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

