Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$85.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.62.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
