Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 294.74% from the company’s previous close.

SLN has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLN opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. Equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 290,855 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,862,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.