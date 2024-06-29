Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $214.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.21% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Shares of MRNA opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $56,118,931 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

