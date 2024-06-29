Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

HUN opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

