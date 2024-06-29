CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 405.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

CalciMedica stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.35. CalciMedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that CalciMedica will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALC. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 10.3% during the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in CalciMedica by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

