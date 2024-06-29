Citigroup Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $111.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

