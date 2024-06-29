JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $45.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $18,628,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $15,042,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

