Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after buying an additional 259,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

