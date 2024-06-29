Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Argus from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.55% from the stock’s current price.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CCL opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $31,917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $27,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

