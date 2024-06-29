FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $335.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Argus from $325.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $299.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $302.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock worth $32,924,413 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

