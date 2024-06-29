Wells Fargo & Company Trims Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price to $34.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

KHC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.