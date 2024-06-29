Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEVA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 507,568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 131,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 102,261 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 238,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

