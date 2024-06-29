Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in June

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Neoen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. Neoen has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.
About Neoen
