Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in June

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Neoen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. Neoen has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

