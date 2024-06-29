Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

HLPPY opened at $4.19 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.3638 per share. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.