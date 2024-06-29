CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CD Projekt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $8.60 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

CD Projekt Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

