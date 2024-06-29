Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,809 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 387% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,810 call options.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $13,120,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.