CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CapitaLand China Trust stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. CapitaLand China Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$0.58.

About CapitaLand China Trust

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes nine6 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 1.8 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

