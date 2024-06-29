Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPKF opened at $0.59 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

