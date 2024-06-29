Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Faraday Copper Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPKF opened at $0.59 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Copper
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.