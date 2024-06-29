Traders Purchase Large Volume of Denison Mines Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 17,484 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 347% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,910 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.00 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 41.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $39,013,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 73.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,533,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

