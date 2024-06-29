Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Update

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ADEVF stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

