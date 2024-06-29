Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RCKTF opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.94. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$1.92.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

