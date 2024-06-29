Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RCKTF opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.94. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$1.92.
About Rock Tech Lithium
