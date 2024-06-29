Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 41,764,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of SBMFF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.49.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
