UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) PT Raised to $190.00 at UBS Group

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE:UNF opened at $171.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.20. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.56 million. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,600,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,033 shares of company stock worth $4,398,882. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in UniFirst by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

