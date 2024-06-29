mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
mCloud Technologies Price Performance
Shares of mCloud Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. mCloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About mCloud Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than mCloud Technologies
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.