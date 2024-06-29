MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTN Group Price Performance

MTNOY opened at $4.72 on Friday. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

