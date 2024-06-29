MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MTN Group Price Performance
MTNOY opened at $4.72 on Friday. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.
MTN Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTN Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.