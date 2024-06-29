Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Moovly Media Stock Performance
Shares of MVVYF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
About Moovly Media
