Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Moovly Media Stock Performance

Shares of MVVYF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

