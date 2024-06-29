Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Olympus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OLYMY opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. Olympus has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

