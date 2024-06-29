Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the May 31st total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc.

