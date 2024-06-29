Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the May 31st total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.
About Tongdao Liepin Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tongdao Liepin Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.