VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VCVOF opened at $6.10 on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile
