VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VCVOF opened at $6.10 on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.