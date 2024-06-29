iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85. Approximately 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.22.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 17.81% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

