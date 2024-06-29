Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

