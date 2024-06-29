Roth Capital Weighs in on Franklin Covey Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.