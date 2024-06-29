Raymond James Comments on Skeena Resources Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24).

SKE has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.67.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 10.9 %

TSE:SKE opened at C$7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.08. The stock has a market cap of C$666.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skeena Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

