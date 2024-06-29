Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.67.

SKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Skeena Resources stock opened at C$7.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). On average, analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

