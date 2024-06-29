Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 212,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 555,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Kanabo Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of £9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 3.15.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.

