Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39). 697,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 369,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.40 ($0.41).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.
