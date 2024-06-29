Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Trading Up 0.6%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.25 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 86.75 ($1.10). Approximately 394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.25 ($1.09).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £73.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4,337.50 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.74.

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

(Get Free Report)

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.