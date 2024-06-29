Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.88. Approximately 53,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 8,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $299.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Orange County Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,485 shares of company stock worth $76,046. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

