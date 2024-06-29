Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Down 0.5%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 3,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for power trains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

