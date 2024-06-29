Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) Trading Down 3.1%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. 8,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 6,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Waldencast Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,592 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 6,247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 269,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.