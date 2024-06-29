AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Shares Up 0.8%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.28 and last traded at $60.02. Approximately 531,208 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

AMERCO Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

AMERCO Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. AMERCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

