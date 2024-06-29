Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,240 ($28.42) and last traded at GBX 2,260 ($28.67). Approximately 136,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 178,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280 ($28.92).

Alpha Group International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,272.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,933.21. The stock has a market cap of £965.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Alpha Group International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Group International

In other Alpha Group International news, insider Tim Butters sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.89), for a total value of £20,034 ($25,414.18). 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.