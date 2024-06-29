Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $59.70

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 131.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,667,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

