Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $9.95

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after buying an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,147 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 294,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

