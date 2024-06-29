Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $9.95

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after buying an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,147 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 294,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALLO opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
