Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $11.20

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 493,046 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

