Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price at $16.50

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Warby Parker

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 781.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,243 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,812,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,034,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

NYSE:WRBY opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.86. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.