Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $123.36

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.36.
Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn
Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000.
Boot Barn Price Performance
BOOT opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $134.61.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.