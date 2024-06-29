Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading Down 6.3%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Grieg Seafood ASA Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

(Get Free Report)

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.